Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,879 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Environmental Impact Acquisition were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,603,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,392,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,422,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ENVI opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

