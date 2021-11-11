Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Critical Contrast

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 430.15 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -7.25 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($3.12) -4.06

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -50.00% -43.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Oyster Point Pharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Oyster Point Pharma has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.67%. Given Oyster Point Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oyster Point Pharma is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

