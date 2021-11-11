EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,934 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

