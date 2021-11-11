EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,409 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 314.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,185,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,182,000 after acquiring an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

