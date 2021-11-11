EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $37.97 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,099 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies comprises about 1.1% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.19 and a 52 week high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

