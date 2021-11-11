EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $48.57 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $48,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 146.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 79.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.5% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in BlackRock by 45.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 39.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 236,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $958.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $898.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $885.64. The company has a market cap of $145.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $654.87 and a fifty-two week high of $971.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $961.40.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

