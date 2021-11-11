Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $253.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $163,993.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 9,692 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $49,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 380,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,711.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,419 shares of company stock worth $432,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 212.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 13,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.