Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Associated British Foods plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Associated British Foods in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated British Foods’ FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.