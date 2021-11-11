Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Nomad Foods Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOMD. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

