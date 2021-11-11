Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WestRock’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

WRK has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

WRK stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is -37.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,153,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,604,757,000 after buying an additional 1,605,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,987,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,595,921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,945,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,456 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,394,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,329,000 after purchasing an additional 482,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,820,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

