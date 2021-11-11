Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WestRock’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WestRock in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

WRK stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in WestRock by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 587,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,566,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WestRock by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

