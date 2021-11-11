Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880,841 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $4,041,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 33,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 52,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ETRN opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.01. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

