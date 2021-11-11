Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE WTRG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.35. The stock had a trading volume of 574,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,029. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $41.11 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Essential Utilities stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

