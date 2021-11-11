Ethverse Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,394.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 42.6% lower against the dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $5,394.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.98 or 0.00419958 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $654.38 or 0.01006728 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 36,968,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,878,094 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

