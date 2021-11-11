Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 244,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

