Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Evergy were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,296,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,761,000 after purchasing an additional 159,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,449,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,520 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,129,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Evergy by 121,391.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 99.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.88 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David A. Campbell purchased 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,403 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

