Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 567,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Evolus worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Evolus by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Evolus by 100.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Evolus in the second quarter worth about $139,000. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on EOLS. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 22,708 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $242,067.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and have sold 2,748,042 shares worth $26,295,698. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market cap of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $17.38.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

