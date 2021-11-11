Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAHPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolution Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

