Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

XGN opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $212.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.27.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 43.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exagen during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

