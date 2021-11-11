Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 49.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 16.1% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,394,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after buying an additional 193,007 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 433.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 246,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after buying an additional 199,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after buying an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,128. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.