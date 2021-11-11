Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group stock opened at $185.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,184,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

