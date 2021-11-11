Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Sells $434,545.20 in Stock

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,208,000 after buying an additional 940,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

