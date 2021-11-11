Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $522.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $555.14.

FICO opened at $388.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.12. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $379.41 and a 1-year high of $553.97.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

