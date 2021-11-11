Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) Insider Matthew Stepka Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) insider Matthew Stepka sold 500,000 shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.43), for a total value of A$300,000.00 ($214,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Family Zone Cyber Safety alerts:

About Family Zone Cyber Safety

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited develops, markets, distributes, and sells cyber safety products and services in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. The company offers Family Zone platform that delivers cyber safety settings, advice, and support to parents and schools across various networks and devices to keep children safe at home and school, as well as permits telecommunication service providers and device manufacturers to embed cyber safety practices into their offerings.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Family Zone Cyber Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Family Zone Cyber Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.