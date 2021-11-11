Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) vs. Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Financial Review

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Subaru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Subaru and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 3.31% 5.51% 2.90% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Subaru and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $26.70 billion 0.55 $719.19 million $0.60 15.93 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Subaru and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 1 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.71%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Subaru.

Risk & Volatility

Subaru has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its share price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Subaru beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

