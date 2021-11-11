Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

FEEXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ferrexpo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $3.85 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

