Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.37).

LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,039 ($26.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,336.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,435.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 68.46.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($32.43) per share, with a total value of £19,980.10 ($26,104.13).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

