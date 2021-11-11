FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $12.08, but opened at $12.90. FibroGen shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 6,804 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 134.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

FGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70.

About FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

