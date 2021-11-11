FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get FIGS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $38.98 on Thursday. FIGS has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.88.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $7,450,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the second quarter worth $11,170,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $5,010,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in FIGS during the second quarter valued at about $2,004,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.