First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $140.00 at Susquehanna

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Susquehanna from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays raised their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised First Solar to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

FSLR opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.35. First Solar has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.10 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

