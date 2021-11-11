First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 875.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,404 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Getty Realty worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after purchasing an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after buying an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTY shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

