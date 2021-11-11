First Trust Advisors LP Has $5.55 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 177.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 36.94%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.58.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

