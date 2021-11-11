First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of American Equity Investment Life worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 208,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

