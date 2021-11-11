First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 55,335 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 36.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,335 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 224,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -129.64 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

EQC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

