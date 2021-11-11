First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 107,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. Vericel’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.