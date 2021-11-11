First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) Trading Down 0.4%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDT) dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.35 and last traded at $62.40. Approximately 11,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 26,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06.

