First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 88,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.