FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FirstEnergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 66,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,266. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

