FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 148 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 148 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($195.30).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Ryan Mangold acquired 170 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON FGP traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 101.80 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 86.34. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 57.04 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

FGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 103 ($1.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 107 ($1.40) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 95 ($1.24).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

