Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $271.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $265.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.95.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $140.00 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

