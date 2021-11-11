Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Quality Care, Inc. is in the business of leasing and operating senior living facilities, including senior apartments, assisted living facilities, congregate communities and nursing homes. “

FVE opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $127.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $225.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 57.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the third quarter worth $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter worth $120,000. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

