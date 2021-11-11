Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.37 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, hitting $162.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,918. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $211.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.67.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $393,934.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,086,528.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $190,154.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

