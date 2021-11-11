Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 6,050 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

