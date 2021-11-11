Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 26,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $136.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $138.36.

