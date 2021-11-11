Flow Traders U.S. LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,596 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBUS. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 200.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,851,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236,961 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,079,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BBUS opened at $84.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.99.

