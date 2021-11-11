Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.220-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.28 billion.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 1,504,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 78.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

