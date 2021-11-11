Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

FLR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

Get Fluor alerts:

FLR opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.