Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $23.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
FLR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.
FLR opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.90. Fluor has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1,670.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
