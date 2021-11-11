Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flywire updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

FLYW stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.11. 2,782,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flywire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

