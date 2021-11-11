Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Citigroup

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

