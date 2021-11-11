FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNCB) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare FNCB Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FNCB Bancorp $55.59 million $15.35 million 7.88 FNCB Bancorp Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.61

FNCB Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp. FNCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FNCB Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FNCB Bancorp 37.92% 14.36% 1.51% FNCB Bancorp Competitors 27.36% 11.90% 1.21%

Risk & Volatility

FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FNCB Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A FNCB Bancorp Competitors 1571 7385 6645 355 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.93%. Given FNCB Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FNCB Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp competitors beat FNCB Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its products and services include online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards, check imaging and electronic statements, residential mortgage loans, construction, land acquisition and development loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, state and political subdivision loans, wealth management, and deposit activities. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

